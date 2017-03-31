Android Wear 2.0 update rolling out to Polar M600 smartwatch

Today morning we told you that the Android Wear 2.0 update has been delayed due to a bug, and, the update is currently only being rolled out to three smartwatches. Well, one more smartwatch is receiving the Wear 2.0 update, and it’s the Polar M600.

The Android Wear 2.0, which was released in February, was only rolling out to three smartwatches – Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected. However, Polar M600 too has joined the club of smartwatches receiving the Wear 2.0 update now.

Despite of Google saying that the Wear 2.0 update is only rolling out to Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10 and Tag Heuer Connected, Polar has announced that the Wear 2.0 update will start rolling out for M600 from today. The announcement was made on Twitter by Polar by tweeting “Starting today, the update will roll out gradually within the next week. M600 will notify you automatically“.

Well, if you own a Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch WSD-F10, Tag Heuer Connected or a Polar M600, you should receive the Android Wear 2.0 update on your smartwatch by next week. Others will just have to wait until Google irons out the bug that has delayed the roll out of Wear 2.0 update for their smartwatch.

