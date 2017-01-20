Idea Cellular to offer hourly data packs at Rs. 22 per hour

Following the footsteps of Vodafone, Idea Cellular may soon offer hourly data packs to compete in the ongoing price wars in the telecom sector.

According to sources, Idea Cellular may soon launch hourly data packs for its subscribers. The operator is gearing up to offer its subscribers unlimited 3G/4G data for a fixed price. While there is no official communication in this regard, sources in the know claim that the operator would price the hourly data packs at Rs. 22 per hour.

Meanwhile Twitter users have been reporting receiving messages from Idea claiming to offer unlimited 3G/4G data for an hour priced at just Rs. 14. However, the pack was expected to be released on January 19 but we have not heard anything in this regard. Moreover, the USSD code (*150*2*#) to activate the pack doesn’t seem to be working. We should however hear about this offer soon.

