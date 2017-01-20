Vodafone launches 4G services in Moradabad

Further expanding its high-speed data services in Tamil Nadu, Vodafone has now launched its 4G services in Moradabad.

Vodafone has announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The service, which in Moradabad region is built on a strong fibre backhaul and is supported by its own new and superfast 3G services on a modern network of 2100 MHz, would allow customers to experience and enhanced mobile internet experience with faster uploads/downloads.

As an introductory offer, Vodafone is offering a complimentary upgrade to Vodafone 4G SIM for all its customers. Further, the operator is also offering double data benefits and unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone calls for customers purchasing data packs greater than 1 GB. It is also offering 3 months’ access to free TV, Movies & Videos on Vodafone Play.

Speaking about the launch, Dilip Kumar Ganta, Business Head – UP West & Uttarakhand, Vodafone India, said, “UP West & Uttarakhand is a key market for Vodafone India and as one of the leading telecom service provider in the region, we have a lot to offer to our over 11.3 million customers. Beginning with Dehradun, Haridwar, Aligarh, we are now launching 4G services in Moradabad, we will shortly expand the Vodafone SuperNet 4G service across the entire circle in a phased manner.”