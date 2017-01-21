Leaked image of Huawei P10 shows curved display and fingerprint scanner on the front

After launching the Huawei P9 last year, Huawei seems to be gearing up to launch the P10 this year, and, we might see it happening during the MWC next month. The reason for saying this is that we have been coming across leaks and rumors related to the P10 lately, and today, we are looking at a leaked image of the P10 which suggests some design changes.

The leaked image of the P10 suggests some design changes. The P10 is seen sporting a curved display instead of the flat display seen on the P9. We can also see the fingerprint scanner on the front which is housed on the physical home button.

The P9 neither had a curved display nor did it have a physical home button. As for the fingerprint scanner, it was located on the back. However, what stays from the P9 is the dual-camera setup at the back carrying LEICA moniker.

Speaking of specs, the P10 is said to come with the company’s homegrown Kirin 960 SoC under the hood which will be laced with 4/6 GB of RAM. The device is also said to boast a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) curved display.

We expect to know more about this device in the coming days.

