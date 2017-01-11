Idea Cellular offers free 3 GB data every month for Idea 4G users

Firing yet another shot at Reliance Jio, Idea Cellular followed the steps of Bharti Airtel to offer free data to lure its customers.

Idea Cellular has announced a special New Year offer for its existing subscribers and customers switching to the Idea network. The offer presents subscribers free data worth up to Rs. 9000 for 12 months. The offer would provide every new subscriber free 3 GB of 4G data every month till December 31, 2017. Additionally, the plans, which are available for both prepaid and postpaid customers, would also offer free local and STD calls across the country.

Existing and new prepaid Idea customers can recharge with the Rs. 348 pack and get 3 GB of free data. Further, subscribers using a new 4G handset will get an extra 1 GB of data. Additionally customers would get free local and STD voice calls to any network. The pack would be valid for 28 days and can be availed for a maximum of 13 recharges in 365 days.

Similarly, for postpaid Idea Cellular customers, Idea has launched two ultimate plans at Rs. 499 and Rs. 999. The plans would offer unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming voice calls and 3 GB of free data. Further, the Rs. 499 plan would offer additional 3 GB of data and the Rs. 999 would offer additional 8 GB of data.

Speaking about the launch, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said, “We are entering a new year that will be filled with new possibilities powered by high-speed internet driving a Digital India. We are delighted to launch attractive value for money propositions for our customers to upgrade their handsets to 4G Smartphones and enjoy best-in-class smartphone experience on Idea’s 4G network. These new plans will further drive 4G penetration amongst users and will encourage Idea customers to adopt the company’s high speed wireless broadband services, furthering data penetration. By providing our customers with easy and affordable solutions for their communication and infotainment needs, we can open the door to endless possibilities for them.”