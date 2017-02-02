Idea Cellular partners with dittoTV to offer live TV services

Just days after launching the Digital Idea content services, Idea Cellular has now partnered with dittoTV to offer live TV services.

Idea Cellular has announced its partnership with Zee Digital Convergence’s live TV platform – dittoTV for its flagship entertainment app Idea Movie Club. AS part of the partnership, Idea subscribers can access a bouquet of over 90 live TV channels offered by dittoTV. The Idea Movie Club app would get a new dittoTV tab for the live TV services.

Speaking about the partnership, Idea Cellular said, “Through the partnership, Idea Cellular, the country’s third largest telecom operator, offers its subscribers a subscription of dittoTV bundled with its data recharges and Movie Club packs. With this collaboration, Idea customers can watch their favourite TV shows live anytime, anywhere, on any internet enabled device, along with all the other video and movies content offered by the Idea Movie Club app.”