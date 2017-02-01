Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 images and specs surface
While the Redmi series has been doing exceptionally well, Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2.
the promotional material of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 has surfaced in China, giving a closer look at the upcoming smartphone. For starters, the handset would be available in two variants – the base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and the premium variant with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The listing suggest that the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 would sport a 12 MP Dual Pixel rear camera. The handset is expected to be powered by a massive 4500 mAh battery. While the remaining specs were not available, the source revealed that the handset would be priced starting at CNY 1599 (approx. Rs. 16000).
