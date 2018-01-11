Idea offering ₹1,500 cashback on the iVoomi i1 & i1s smartphones

Idea, one of the largest Indian telecom network, offers ₹1,500 cashback on purchasing the iVoomi i1 & i1s smartphones from Flipkart. The iVoomi i1 and i1s are recently launched in India featuring dual cameras and a FullView 18:9 display, price starting at ₹5,999.

Idea will provide a total cashback of ₹1,500 in which ₹300 for the first 12 months and the rest ₹1,200 in the next 12 months when you purchase iVOOMi i1 or iVOOMi i1s from Flipkart. With the cashback, these phones will be available for ₹4,499 and ₹5,999 effectively.

To avail the cashback, you will have to use either of the mentioned iVOOMi phones with the Idea SIM card for a period of 2 years. The user will need to recharge a minimum of ₹199 per month for the first 12 months to get the ₹300 cashback. Continue the recharges from 13 to 24 months to receive the rest of the cashback i.e. ₹1,200.

The Idea 199 plan offers unlimited voice calling on all networks with roaming, 100 SMS per day, and 28 GB total data (1 GB per day 4G data). Cumulative recharge value should be at least ₹2,500 a year to get the full cashback.

Speaking on this, Mr. Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular, said,

“Availability of good quality devices at affordable price points is key to the uptake of 4G in India. We are happy to partner with device makers to bring down the cost of ownership for smartphones and enable superior 4G experience for our customers, thereby driving 4G penetration in India.”

Commenting on the tie-up, Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India said,

“We are excited about our partnership with Idea Cellular Ltd. which is designed to offer an exceptional 4G experience to our valuable customers and is in line with our customer-oriented approach. This initiative gives us the opportunity to enhance our customer experience by making latest technology and services available at affordable prices for them.”

About the iVOOMi i1 and i1s smartphones, they both are equipped with dual cameras on the rear side and packs a 5.45-inch HD Infinity Edge Display (18:9 Screen Ratio). Other specifications include a quad-core MediaTek MT6737, 2 GB RAM with 16 GB storage or 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage (for iVoomi i1s) with microSD support of up to 128 GB, and a 3,000 mAh battery all running on Android 7.0 Nougat.