Infinix Hot 7 Pro goes on sale in India for ₹8,999

Earlier this month, Infinix launched its latest smartphone in India — Infinix Hot 7 Pro to take on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Realme 3. Today, the device goes on sale in India for a price of ₹8,999 through online marketplace Flipkart.

The smartphone’s actual price is ₹9,999, however, the company has said that for a limited time, until 21st June, the Infinix Hot 7 Pro will be available at a discounted price of ₹8,999. It comes in two color options — Midnight Black and Aqua Blue.

It features a 6.19-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1500 pixels screen resolution, a 2.5D curved glass protection and an 18.75:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 6 GB of RAM.

The phone comes with 64 GB of onboard storage as well as a dedicated microSD card slot that enables storage expansion on the smartphone up to 256 GB. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back for added security.

Coming to the camera department, the phone comes with the dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The same camera configuration is present on the front side as well, for capturing selfies and video chat. It also comes with features such as AI Portrait mode and AI Beauty mode.

The device is running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own XOS 5.0 custom interface on top. The phone is fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 7 Pro Specifications