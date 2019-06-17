Huawei Mate 30 Pro tipped to feature a 90Hz display

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7 Pro flagship smartphone which comes with a 90Hz display, making it one of the few smartphones to have such display. Now, it seems that Huawei could soon join the list with its upcoming Mate 30 Pro.

As per the latest reports, Huawei Mate 30 Pro flagship smartphone could come with an AMOLED display with the 90Hz refresh rate. A higher refresh rate display largely enhances the experience as scrolling through the app drawer, images and webpages become much smoother.

Besides this, the smartphone will reportedly come powered by the company’s own Kirin 985 7nm chipset along with Barong 5000 5G baseband chip. As for the battery, the phone is likely expected to retain Mate 20 Pro’s 4200 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Recently, there was a leak which claimed that the phone will come with a 6.71-inch display featuring ultra-thin bezels. Further, the smartphone is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The smartphone’s renders were surfaced online a couple of days ago but were turned out to be just concept renders and not the actual renders. It will reportedly come with four camera sensors on the back panel.

It remains to be seen if the phone comes powered by the Android operating system or the company’s own HongMeng OS which is expected to get launched by October 2019. While the OS will be released by the time the Mate 30 Pro gets launched, reports indicate that the HongMeng OS will initially be limited to the entry-level and budget segment smartphones only.

