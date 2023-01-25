Infinix has launched its latest smartphone – Infinix Note 12i 2022 in India at a launch price of ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The company had already confirmed the launch of the Infinix Note 12i 2022 in a teaser. Some highlights of the smartphone include an AMOLED display, 33W fast charging, a 50 MP camera, and more.

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 is a mid-range smartphone featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. Furthermore, it comes in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant with support for +3 GB extended RAM and microSD card up to 512 GB. The RAM is an LPDDR4x type and the storage is an eMMC 5.1 type.

The smartphone also comes with a dual-tone matte finish 7.8mm design and offers two color variants – Force Black, and Metaverse Blue colors. Other features and specs of the smartphone include a Dar Link 2.0 game boost technology, a 10-layer cooling system, a battery of 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging, and Infinix’s XOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

About the cameras, the Infinix Note 12i 2022 will feature a 50 MP f/1.75 main camera in its triple camera setup with two secondary cameras, one 2 MP depth lens with f/2.4, and one QVGA AI lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling.

Infinix Note 12i 2022 Specifications

6.7-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 1,000 nits brightness, 60 Hz refresh rate Software: XOS 12 User Interface, Android 12

64 GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, microSD card support up to 512 GB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.75 + 2 MP f/2.4 depth + QVGA AI), dual LED flash



The price starts at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and will be available on Flipkart starting from 30th January 2023. Customers can avail ₹1,000 cashback via the JioExclusive Program.

Infinix Note 12i 2022 Price in India, Availability, & Offers

30th January 2022 on Flipkart Offers: ₹1,000 cashback via JioExclusive Program

Buy Infinix Note 12i 2022 on Flipkart