OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 11R 5G on 7th February alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Smart TV, and OnePlus Keyboard which is the company’s first mechanical keyboard in India. The OnePlus 11R 5G teaser on Amazon reveals the date and the time of the launch.

OnePlus has already teased the launch of the OnePlus 11R 5G on its official OnePlus India website along with other products. OnePlus 11R 5G will be the latest smartphone under OnePlus 11 ecosystem alongside the flagship OnePlus 11 5G at its ‘Cloud 11’ event next month. The OnePlus 11R 5G will also be the successor to the last year’s OnePlus 10R 5G.

As you can see, the teaser shows only the back of the smartphone which is supposed to be a curved design instead of the flat one we saw on the OnePlus 10R. No cameras are shown in the image, the teaser doesn’t reveal any other details about the smartphone.

Rumors suggest that it will be using an AMOLED display, a 50 MP triple camera setup, and replaces the Dimensity 8100-MAX with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 16 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The OnePlus 11 5G will be the upcoming flagship smartphone in India from OnePlus under the OnePlus 11 Series. OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China weeks ago featuring a 2K+ LTPO 3.0 flexible curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a Hasselblad camera system.