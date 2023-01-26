OnePlus has scheduled a launch event on 7th February in the Indian market where the company will be announcing the new OnePlus 11 flagship smartphone and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. Now, another device has also been confirmed.

The company has shared a teaser poster for some of the devices that are expected to go official on 7th February and the image showcases the OnePlus Pad, a long rumored tablet from the brand.

The OnePlus Pad has been in the news since a couple of years. While the device is now confirmed to get launched in the coming days, there’s no information available about the tablet’s specifications or features. It’s likely that the device will be a rebranded version of the OPPO Pad or OPPO Pad Air.

At the launch event in India on 7th February, OnePlus, which is now a part of OPPO, will be launching several devices, including the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro Smart TV, and OnePlus Keyboard which will be the company’s first mechanical keyboard in India.

Source