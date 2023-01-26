Apple Watch, one of the most popular and best-selling smartwatches available in the market, comes with a new version every year to ensure that it remains at the pole position in the market.

The smartwatch from Apple is popular because of tons of features that the company offers. While of the device’s usage is based on the touchscreen, it has a couple of buttons that can be used several different types of tasks.

If you are not sure what are the actions that the buttons on Apple Watch can perform, then here is a list of everything that the Apple Watch buttons can do.

Digital Crown

Spin: Scrolls the screen up and down, based on the direction that digital crown spins.

Single Click: It opens the list of applications available on the Apple Watch. If you are already on the lists page, then clicking the button will take you back to the home screen.

Double Click: It opens the last used app. To switch between the two apps, double-click again.

Hold: Clicking and holding down the digital crown brings up the Siri voice assistant.

Side Button

Single Click: Open the recently used apps.

Double Click: Activates Apple Pay.

Hold: It performs multiple actions, like turns the watch off, shows Medical ID, tracks location on a hike or call emergency services.

Action Button

The Action Button is an additional button on the opposite side of the Side Button and is currently only available on the Apple Watch Ultra.