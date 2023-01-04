OnePlus has announced today the all-new OnePlus 11 5G in China and it’s the company’s latest flagship smartphone featuring a 2K+ LTPO 3.0 flexible curved AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a Hasselblad camera system. The announcement is made alongside its second-generation wireless earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

The OnePlus 11 5G comes in a new black hole-inspired aesthetic design, the Endless Black model uses the fourth generation of silk glass that gives a feel that is infinitely close to real silk, says the company. OnePlus 11 5G is the World’s first smartphone with a bionic vibration motor and offers a self-developed graphics engine for 120 fps gaming.

The OnePlus 11 5G has a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 flexible curved AMOLED screen (1B colors) with Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels) and an adaptive refresh rate of 1 Hz – 120 Hz. Other display features include a 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The OnePlus 11 5G equips a triple camera setup on the back with the primary camera being a 50 MP f/1.8 utilizing a Sony IMX890 sensor. The secondary camera is a 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + macro using the Sony IMX581 sensor. The third camera is an RGBW 32 MP f/2.0 telephoto using the Sony IMX709. The phone has a Hasselblad camera system and supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), 2x optical zoom, and 8K Video Recording. The front side has a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

Moving to its hardware specifications, the OnePlus 11 5G packs the new powerful Qualcomm flagship chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 clocked up to 3.2 GHz along with Adreno 740 GPU for high-end gaming.

The CPU is manufactured in a 4nm process consisting of 1+3+4 Kryo core configurations, one high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X3 core clocked at 3.2 GHz, three performance ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, and four power-efficient ARM Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The phone comes in two RAM variants i.e. 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and a massive 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM with a RAM Expansion feature. On the storage side, it has either 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage depending on the variant with no microSD card support.

The OnePlus 11 5G offers a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges the phone up to 50% in 10 minutes and fully charges in 25 minutes. The smartphone supports dual SIM 5G network and runs on the new ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 11 5G Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 flexible curved AMOLED 10-bit color display, Quad HD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

ColorOS 13 interface (China), Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 740 Graphics

Adreno 740 Graphics Memory: 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM

12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide & macro Sony IMX581 camera + 32 MP f/2.0 RGBW Sony IMX709 telephoto camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x optical zoom, Hasselblad camera system, 8K Video Recording, dual-LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX890 OIS camera + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide & macro Sony IMX581 camera + 32 MP f/2.0 RGBW Sony IMX709 telephoto camera), Optical Image Stabilization, 2x optical zoom, Hasselblad camera system, 8K Video Recording, dual-LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.4

16 MP f/2.4 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM dual 5G, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging

The OnePlus 11 5G starts at 3,999 yuan (equivalent to $580 or ₹48,000) for its 12 GB + 256 GB variant, 4,399 yuan (equivalent to $640 or ₹53,000) for its 16 GB + 256 GB variant, and 4,899 yuan (equivalent to $710 or ₹59,000) for its top-most 16 GB + 512 GB variant. The OnePlus 11 5G will be available to order and the sale starts on 9th January 2023 in China. The smartphone will soon be launching in India on 7th February 2023.

OnePlus 11 5G Price & Availability