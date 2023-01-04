After launching its flagship smartphone OnePlus 11 5G in China, OnePlus also announced the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the company’s second-generation premium earbuds. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features an active noise cancellation of 48db depth, LDHC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio support, and lasts up to 39 hours on a single charge.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is a premium true wireless earbuds co-designed by Dynaudio featuring MelodyBoost Dual Drivers (11 mm and 6 mm) for enhanced audio quality. The 11 mm woofer driver deals with the dynamic bass and low frequency for a deeper sound effect while the 6 mm tweeter offers a wider range of sound and clear vocals. The design of the earbuds looks similar to its first-gen OnePlus Buds Pro.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 offers ANC (active noise cancellation) that can eliminate up to 48dB of ambient noise. Other features include an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, a 54ms low latency mode for gaming, Dolby Atmos support for Spatial audio, touch controls, fast pairing with ColorOS devices, and cervical spine health function.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is powered by Bluetooth 5.3 LE and supports LHDC 5.0 (via an OTA update) with a transmission rate of up to 1 Mbps. The earbuds can deliver up to 39 hours of music playback on a single charge and supports wireless charging like its first generation.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 comes in Obsidian Black and Arbor Green colors and is priced at 899 yuan (equivalent to $130 or ₹10,800). The earbuds are available to order and will go on sale in China from 9th January 2023. The earbuds will soon be launching in India on 7th February 2023.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price & Availability