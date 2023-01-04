Samsung has today launched a new budget smartphone under its Galaxy F-series in the Indian market, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy F04 which comes with a decent specs sheet.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that offers a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device comes powered by the MediaTek P36 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera setup on the back that features a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 5-megapixel snapper, allowing users take selfies and make video calls.

The phone runs the Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI custom user interface on top. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W charging.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 has been listed on Flipkart for the price of Rs 9,499 but the promotional price of the device is set at Rs 7,499. It comes in Jade Purple and Opal Green colors and will go on sale from 12th January.

Samsung Galaxy F04 Specifications

6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display with 1560 × 720 pixels screen resolution CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm octa-core processor

Pricing and Availability in India