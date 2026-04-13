Infinix has expanded its Note Series with the launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G in India, with a focus on display quality, performance, battery innovation, and AI features. Key highlights include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, a smooth 144 Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, an Active Matrix rear display (for notifications, animations, and mini-games), a 6,500 mAh battery in an ultra-slim 7.36mm design with support for 90W fast charging, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and more.

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 2,304 Hz PWM dimming, and offers ultra-narrow 1.87mm bezels. The smartphone has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

It offers a premium metal frame, slim profile, and curved edges with a 7.36mm slim design and is available in Solar Orange, Mocha Brown, and Deep Ocean Blue color options. Additional highlights include a customizable one-tap button with health tracking (heart rate, SpO2, HRV), an Active Matrix rear display for notifications, animations, and mini-games, and dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G features the largest battery in the brand’s lineup – a 6,500 mAh battery in an ultra-slim 7.36mm design. The phone further offers 90W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, “Self-repairing” battery tech, and retains 80% capacity after 2000 cycles (~6 years).

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, paired with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB storage. Performance highlights include ~1.1 million AnTuTu score, up to 120 FPS gaming (Call of Duty Mobile), 360° gaming antenna (30% signal boost), and 4,758 mm² 3D VC cooling system featuring 0.36mm copper sheet for heat dissipation, and up to 3°C temperature reduction.

Cameras include a 50 MP primary sensor (low-light optimized) on the rear side, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle 112° FoV camera, and a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. The camera features an Ultra HDR imaging pipeline and 4K video recording with stabilization.

The smartphone runs on Android 16 with XOS 16 backed with AI and software features such as FOLAX AI assistant, screen analysis, translation and summarization, and customizable side button access. The company has promised 3 major Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android security updates. Other features include 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC support, IR sensor, and in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G is priced at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹34,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone is available for pre-order on Flipkart.com and the Infinix India store. The launch offers include ₹3,000 instant discount (Axis, ICICI, SBI cards), ₹2,000 exchange bonus, free MagPower Speaker (worth ₹3,999), and one-time screen replacement (1-year).

Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹34,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹34,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: Pre-order on Flipkart.com and the Infinix India store

Pre-order on Flipkart.com and the Infinix India store Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount (Axis, ICICI, SBI cards), ₹2,000 exchange bonus, free MagPower Speaker (worth ₹3,999), one-time screen replacement (1-year)

Get Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G on Flipkart.com