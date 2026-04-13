Xiaomi India has launched the REDMI A7 Pro 5G, marking the first “Pro” model in the entry-level Redmi A Series. The device focuses on battery life, display smoothness, and software upgrades – key highlights include a 6,300 mAh battery with 7.5W reverse charging, a 6.9-inch 120 Hz display, HyperOS 3 with AI features, a 32 MP main camera, and more.

The REDMI A7 Pro 5G, available in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange color variants, sports a 6.9-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye comfort and DC dimming support. The display offers Wet Touch Technology 2.0 for usability with wet or oily fingers.

The device is powered by the 6nm UNISOC T8300 octa-core SoC, paired with 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+ up to 8 GB virtual RAM) and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card). A key highlight is the 6,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support (rated for 1,000 charge cycles: ≈4 years & over 80% battery capacity) and 7.5W reverse wired charging support.

The REDMI A7 Pro 5G runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 and offers 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates. Software highlights include Google Gemini integration, Circle to Search support, Xiaomi HyperIsland for multitasking, Xiaomi Interconnectivity for ecosystem features, and more.

The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup of a 32 MP primary camera with HDR+ and Night Mode, and an 8 MP selfie camera with Night Mode. Additional features include AI Sky (sky replacement), and Document Mode for scanning.

Other features include 5G connectivity, dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is priced at ₹11,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model, and ₹12,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 15th April 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores. The launch offers include up to 3 months of no-cost EMI.

REDMI A7 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹11,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹12,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹11,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹12,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 15th April 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores

15th April 2026 on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores Offers: Up to 3 months of no-cost EMI

Get REDMI A7 Pro 5G on Mi.com/in