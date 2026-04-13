vivo India is expected to launch the vivo X300 FE in India soon, with reports suggesting the device could debut alongside a ZEISS Telephoto Extender Kit. The smartphone is likely to be positioned below the standard vivo X300 model in the lineup.

ZEISS Telephoto Extender for Enhanced Zoom

A key highlight of the X300 FE could be the optional telephoto extender kit, developed in collaboration with ZEISS.

Attaches via a dedicated case

Extends zoom capability by up to 2.35x

Enables up to 200mm optical zoom

Maximum focal length up to 1600mm

The device is also expected to feature a 50 MP ZEISS telephoto camera, with AI-powered portrait enhancements.

Expected Design, Performance, & Cameras

The vivo X300 FE is tipped to feature a slim and lightweight design with a thickness of 7.99mm and a weight of around 191 grams, and an AG frosted glass finish. Expected color options include Black, Green (possibly India-exclusive variant), and Purple.

The smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Performance claims are expected to be of up to 3.16 million AnTuTu score, improved CPU, GPU, and AI performance.

The X300 FE could feature a ZEISS-tuned triple camera setup:

50 MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor

50 MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)

8 MP ultra-wide camera

50 MP selfie camera

Additional features include AI portrait modes, multi-focal portrait flash (23mm – 100mm), Stage Mode, and dual-camera video, and AI VFX effects (aurora, snowfall, etc.).

The device is expected to include a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging, 40W wireless charging, bypass charging support, and improved thermal management.

The vivo X300 FE is likely to run on OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16) with features that may include Atomic Island (drag-and-drop sharing), AI-based editing, and visual tools.

The price for the vivo X300 FE is expected to be priced below the vivo X300 (~₹75,000) and is likely to compete with flagship devices in the high-end category. The device is expected to launch in early May 2026.