Infinix S4 gets 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant in India; goes on sale from August 8

A couple of months ago, in May, Infinix had launched a smartphone dubbed Infinix S4 in the Indian market, packing 3 GB of RAM. Today, the company has launched a new variant of the same smartphone, which comes packed with 4 GB of RAM.

The new variant of the Infinix S4 now packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It is priced at ₹10,999 but the phone will be available for an introductory price of ₹8,999 during Flipkart Big Freedom Sale from August 8. The 3 GB + 32 GB model will available for ₹7,999 during the sale period. Both the variants come in three color options — Nebula Blue, Twilight Purple, and Space Grey.

The Infinix S4 comes with a 6.21-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, offering an 88.6% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 12nm octa-core chipset and comes packed with 3/4 GB of RAM.

There’s 32/64 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. As for the camera, the phone features a triple camera setup consisting of a 13 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth-sensing camera.

On the front side, the smartphone features a 32 MP camera with 1/2.8″ Samsung S5KGD1 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, and 80° FOV. There’s also a back-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, Micro-USB port. It runs Android 9 Pie OS with XOS 5.0 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Infinix S4 Specifications

Display: 6.21-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 500 nits brightness, 1300:1 contrast ratio

