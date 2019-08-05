Redmi Note 8 officially confirmed by Lu Weibing; could be launched soon

Xiaomi-backed Redmi recently launched its Redmi Note 7 series smartphones. Now, the company’s general manager Lu Weibing has confirmed that the brand has started working on its successor — Redmi Note 8. This is the first time the company has officially confirmed the Redmi Note 8 phone.

In response to the user’s query regarding the upcoming Redmi Note 8, Lu Weibing responded by confirming the handset’s presence. He said: “Redmi Note 8 is much stronger than the next door…” hinting at the phone is powerful. It also hints that the launch is just around the corner but it’s just speculation at this time.

Apart from confirming this smartphone, Lu Weibing has not revealed anything related to this upcoming smartphone. However, as the company has earlier claimed that it could be the first one to launch the Helio G90T powered device, the upcoming Redmi Note series device could be that phone.

Also, the company is working on a smartphone featuring a 64 MP camera sensor. The same technology is expected to be used in the upcoming Redmi Note series smartphone as well. However, these are just speculations at this point in time and we’ll know more in the coming days.

Xiaomi will be showcasing its 64 MP camera technology for the smartphones at an event in China on 7th August later this week. We’ll get to know more about this tech as well as the phones coming with this feature at the event.

Via