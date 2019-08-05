Redmi could unveil its 64 MP camera smartphone on 7th August

Realme has announced that it is holding an event in India on 8th August where the company is expected to showcase its upcoming 64 MP camera smartphone. Now, Xiaomi-backed Redmi wants to be the first company to unveil the 64 MP smartphone camera tech and has scheduled an event a day before Realme’s event, i.e. on 7th August in China.

The poster image shared by the company shows a camera shutter design along with a tagline that reads “Images of The Future”. At the top-right corner sits the Redmi and Mi logos. However, it’s unlikely for the company to launch the smartphone on this date.

Instead, there’s a high possibility that the Chinese company will showcase the technology that enables the use of the 64 MP camera sensor on a smartphone and the device itself will launch at a later date. The same is believed to happen at the Realme’s event a day after the Redmi event.

The Realme smartphone is confirmed to be using Samsung ISOCELL 64 MP GW1 1/1.72″ sensor with a mega 1.6µm pixel that is claimed to offer clear shots in low light too. It comes with pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm that offers 16-megapixel images as four pixels are merged as one.

However, nothing is known about the smartphone from this Xiaomi-backed company. However, we’ll get to know more about it on 7th August event, where the company will be sharing details about this upcoming smartphone. Earlier, the company had also shared a camera sample of this upcoming device.

