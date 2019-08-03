New model of Oppo Reno series to first launch in India ahead of other markets

Oppo recently introduced its all-new Reno smartphone lineup for the flagship smartphones, which is replacing the company’s decade-old Oppo R-series. Now, the company has two series for the high-end devices — Oppo Find and Oppo Reno.

A couple of months ago, in May, Oppo launched two smartphones in the Indian market — Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition (Review). Now, if the reports are to be believed, then the company is gearing up to launch a new model under the same lineup.

As per the report from IANS, a new Oppo Reno series smartphone will be first launched in India and then it will make its way to other markets around the world. The device is expected to get launched in the coming weeks, but no specific timeline is available.

Oppo Reno smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch notchless Full HD+ panoramic AMOLED display and is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It has a 48 MP + 5 MP rear camera setup and a 16 MP shark-fin pop-up camera on the front. Running on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6, it is powered by a 3765 mAh battery and has VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Edition has a 6.6-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. It packs 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage. It features a 48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP rear camera setup and a 16 MP shark-fin pop-up front camera. This one too runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 4065 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0.

