Infinix S5 Lite with 6.6-inch HD+ display and triple rear cameras goes official in India

As expected, Infinix has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Infinix S5 Lite, which is the watered-down variant of the Infinix S5 that was launched in India last month for ₹8,999. The Lite variant is priced at ₹7,999 and is available through Flipkart in three colors — Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black and Violet.

The smartphone features 6.6-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device will have a triple-camera setup on the back with 16 MP primary sensor, 2 MP secondary sensor and a VGA low-light sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

As for the connectivity options, the device supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with XOS 5.5 and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Infinix S5 Lite Specifications

6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness CPU: 2 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor

64 GB storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD OS: Android 9.0 Pie with XOS 5.5

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS,micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS,micro USB Battery: 4000mAh battery

Pricing and Availability