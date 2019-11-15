Vivo U20 battery specifications confirmed ahead of its launch

After launching the Vivo U10 smartphone in the Indian market a couple of months ago, China-based Vivo is now all set to launch the Vivo U20 in India on 22nd November. Ahead of the phone’s launch, the company has been sharing some of the key specs and features.

Vivo has now revealed that the device will come powered by massive 5,000 mAh battery. Further, to ensure that the phone charges quickly, it will carry support for 18W dual engine fast charging technology. However, a closer look at the phone’s bottom edge of the device reveals that it does not feature a USB-C port.

It does reveal that the bottom side of the phone has a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a microUSB port and an external speaker. The battery is claimed by the company to offer a standby time of 273 hours, 21 hours of Instagram usage, 17 hours on Facebook and 11 hours of video watching on YouTube.

Earlier, the company had revealed that the smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch on top of the display. It was also visible in the teaser image that the device will carry a triple-camera setup on the back and the phone will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint for added security.