Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30s – Which is the right smartphone for you?

Redmi Note 8 Pro is one of the most popular mid-range devices available in the market right now and users are loving it ever since it was released. This device directly gives competition to a lot of mid-range devices like Realme XT, Vivo S1, and Samsung Galaxy M30s hence in this article we are going to compare the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with the Samsung Galaxy M30s. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Design

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with an amazing glass back which makes the device look premium. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back and hence you don’t have to worry if it accidentally falls out from your hand. The back doesn’t attract fingerprints and the Aura Design on the Redmi Note 8 Pro looks beautiful. The device is Splash Proof and comes with P2I nano-coating which protects it from everyday splashes and spills. It approximately weighs about 200 grams and comes in three new colors – Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black. Have a look at the image below to see how the Redmi Note 8 Pro looks like.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M30s disappoints when it comes to design and build quality as it comes in a plastic body that has a gradient finish on it. Samsung has used a cheaper quality of plastic on the Galaxy M30s and it feels when you hold the device in your hands. Combining this with the paint job, the smartphone feels cheaper and falls short of having a premium appeal. It weighs about 188 grams and comes in 3 colors – Sapphire Blue, Pearl White, and Opal Black.

Overall when it comes to the Design, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro takes the score.

Display

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. It’s an HDR Enabled 500-nit display and it gives the Redmi Note 8 Pro an advantage over the Galaxy M30s as you can play HDR-enabled games and watch HDR videos on it. The device comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and offers a 91.4% screen to body ratio which is impressive. The notch on the front houses a 20 MP camera for your selfies. The display is bright enough and you won’t face any problems while using it in direct sunlight.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inches Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and offers 411 PPI pixel density. When it comes to normal usage the pictures and the colors look slightly better on the Galaxy M30s but when it comes to streaming HDR content or playing HDR-enabled games the Redmi Note 8 Pro takes the lead.

Performance

When it comes to performance, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset which is further coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM. It’s a 12nm Octa-core chipset which is coupled with the ARM Mali-G76 MC4 integrated GPU clocked up to 800MHz. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with 10nm Exynos 9611 which is further coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM. The chipset is paired with the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU that takes care of your gaming needs.

Talking about Gaming, there’s a huge performance difference between both the devices. As the Mediatek G90T is a gaming-focused chipset you get outstanding gaming performance on the Redmi Note 8 Pro and all the games run with ease in high settings. The device heats up a lot after 1-2 hours of gaming but it doesn’t affect the performance. Whereas on the Samsung Galaxy M30s the gaming experience isn’t that great and you’ll have to settle with low settings on all the major heavy titles. Hence if you are someone who is looking for a smartphone on which you can game easily then the Redmi Note 8 Pro would be an ideal choice for you.

Apart from that, if you are someone who just uses the smartphone for basic tasks and media streaming then the Galaxy M30s would be the right pick for you.

Camera

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. The camera setup at the back features a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.79 aperture + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 64 MP sensor is the Samsung GW1 sensor which takes 16 MP shots in default mode. On the front, you get a 20 MP Selfie Shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M30s features a triple-camera setup which consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The 48MP sensor takes 12 MP shots by default.

When it comes to the picture quality the pictures taken with the Redmi Note 8 Pro were better than what we saw on the Samsung Galaxy M30s. However, Galaxy M30s brings some additional camera features such as Super Steady video which works amazingly well and helps users to take steady videos.

Battery, Pricing, and Verdict

When it comes to Battery Life, Samsung Galaxy M30s is a clear winner as the device packs a massive 6000 mAh battery that easily lasts up to 2 days without any issues. The 4500 mAh battery on the Redmi Note 8 Pro isn’t that great as the 12nm Meditek chipset consumes a lot of power. Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with support for 15w fast charging whereas the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with 18w fast charging. Both the smartphone companies are giving a fast charger in the box itself so you won’t have to buy a new one.

Talking about the pricing, the base variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro starts from Rs.14,999 and it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of Storage whereas the Galaxy M30s starts from Rs.13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The top variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage whereas the top variant in the Galaxy M30s comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of Storage and its available for Rs.16,999. Hence if you are looking for a Gaming smartphone then the Redmi Note 8 Pro would be your perfect choice else the Samsung Galaxy M30s is for casual users who just use their smartphones for basic tasks and need good battery life.