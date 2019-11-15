Realme 5s to launch in India on 20th November; key features revealed

We recently reported that OPPO-backed Realme seems to be getting ready to launch a third smartphone in the Realme 5 series, dubbed as Realme 5s. From the landing page of the Realme X2 Pro smartphone on Flipkart, it was revealed that the 5s could be launched on the same date — 20th November.

Now, the company has shared a new teaser of the Realme 5s smartphone, which reveals some of the key features of the phone. It says that the camera setup will feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, which is also etched on the camera module. The cameras are said to deliver “ultra-detailed pictures that remain sharp even when zoomed in.”

The image of the phone’s back panel also reveals that the phone will come with a vertically-aligned camera sensor on the top-left corner as well as a fingerprint sensor. It can also be seen that the phone will come with diamond-cut design, glass layer, and red paint job.

Other details revealed on the Flipkart page include a 6.51-inch HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery. The company has asked to stay tuned to the page for more details. To know more sure what the phone packs and when and at what pricing the company launches it, we’ll have to wait for a few more days.

Realme also sold tickets for the launch event at a price of ₹299 which is now ‘Sold Out’ on BookMyShow. Along with the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s smartphones, the company is also expected to launch a few accessories such as fitness band. A true wireless earphones from the company is also expected to get launched.