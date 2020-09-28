Infinix has launched its entry-level budget smartphone, Smart 4 Plus in India and it’s the successor to the Smart 3 Plus. Speaking of the main highlights, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus packs a huge 6,000 mAh battery, a large 6.82-inch display and is priced as low as Rs 7,999 but is that all it got? Let’s dig into more details in the Infinix Smart 4 Plus review and see if the smartphone is worth the price.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Unboxing

Here’s our unboxing of the Infinix Smart 4 Plus on IGTV showing the contents in the box.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Specifications

Display: 6.82-inch HD+ drop notch IPS display (1640 x 720 pixels), 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio

6.82-inch HD+ drop notch IPS display (1640 x 720 pixels), 90.3% screen-to-body ratio, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 480 nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio Software: XOS Dolphin 6.2.0, Android 10

XOS Dolphin 6.2.0, Android 10 CPU: 12nm MediaTek Helip A25 octa-core SoC

12nm MediaTek Helip A25 octa-core SoC GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics (600 MHz)

IMG PowerVR GE8320 Graphics (600 MHz) Memory: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB internal storage, microSD card up to 256 GB (dedicated)

32 GB internal storage, microSD card up to 256 GB (dedicated) Primary Camera: Dual Cameras, 13 MP main + depth sensor, triple LED flash

Dual Cameras, 13 MP main + depth sensor, triple LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Connectivity: micro USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio

micro USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio Cellular: 4G network, dual SIM support

4G network, dual SIM support Others: Fingerprint scanner (rear)

Fingerprint scanner (rear) Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh, 10W standard charging

6,000 mAh, 10W standard charging Colors: Ocean Wave, Violet, Midnight Black.

Ocean Wave, Violet, Midnight Black. Price: Rs 7,999 (3 GB + 32 GB)

Design, Display & Build

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus looks appealing with its new glossy textured back. As you can see it has a gem-cut texture design on its back that standouts from the crowd. It comes in three color variants – Ocean Wave, Violet, and Midnight Black.

The front has a huge 6.82-inch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution (1640 x 720 pixels) with a notch atop. In addition to that, it has 480 nits brightness and 1,500:1 contrast ratio.

The screen is surprisingly bezel-less and looks quite big, you will hardly find any smartphones with this big screen in its class. The screen is also protected with a scratch-resistant glass with 2.5D curves and offers a whopping 90.3% screen-to-body ratio.

The screen has smooth edges along with the curved frames, the look and finish of the phone is great at this price although it uses a polycarbonate body. The fingerprint scanner area is smooth and feels nice when you put the finger, no sharp edges or corners.

On the backside, you can see a triple camera interface, however, when you look closely, you can see it’s a dual-camera, there’s no third camera, the camera housing may fool you into believing that the phones come with triple cameras. However, you do get a triple LED flash on the back.

The bottom has a micro USB port which may sound obsolete in the year 2020. You get a 3.5 mm jack for earphones which isn’t bundled, and a single microphone, no second microphone is found on the phone. The right side has a power key and volume controls whereas the left side holds a triple-slot SIM tray with support for microSD card.

Software & User Interface

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus runs on the Android 10 with customized interface XOS Dolphin 6.2.0. The interface is highly customized with a chunk of pre-installed apps, Infinix smartphones do come with bloatware, the interface may look messed up if you like phones with a clean OS. The performance of the UI seems good initially, however, it’s not as smooth as you see with the other interfaces like MIUI.

On booting the phone and connecting to a Wi-Fi, we got a small system update that we installed. If you like the XOS and support the development, Infinix offers you the XOS Lab that provides you with a series of experimental new features and products to let experience the achievements before the stable release.

You get a whole lot of features – Cleaner to free up the RAM and boost the performance, DTS Sound for a better audio experience, Instant app to run apps without installing, Yo Party for music lovers, XShare for sharing files with other devices, Freezer to freeze the apps, Game Mode, Social Turbo, Phone Master, and more.

Hardware, Performance & Gaming

Talking about the specifications of the phone, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus equips a 12nm MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz. It is coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU running at 600 MHz.

The smartphone comes in only one variant – 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage that expands via a microSD card up to 256 GB. If you are planning to game on it, we would suggest you pick a better performance CPU and GPU, the Snapdragon 665 powered smartphones might be a good deal for you.

There are no huge lags or issues with the performance if used lightly, you can use it for light tasks and as a daily driver for everyday apps, however, not doing any heavy multitasking since it comes with a limited 3 GB RAM and result could be the cost of performance.

Due to the bloatware running, less RAM for multitasking, and the cluttered UI, the phone may get slow and may give choppy UI performance. You should know that the bloatware running in the background and the clutter UI could be a deal-breaker for some of you as it may affect the user experience as might well as the battery life.

For gamers, try to pick a device that suits your gaming needs, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus is only good for light and basic games. You can choose the Helio G80 (found on the realme Narzo 10A) which has better performance overall. Nevertheless, there’s no heating issue with the phone if you stress the CPU, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus remains on the cooler side.

Cameras

On the camera’s front, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus offers dual cameras, although it may look like it has triple cameras on the backside, there’s no third camera, the camera housing may fool you into believing it has triple camera setup.

The dual camera comprises of a main 13 MP camera with a depth sensor, Infinix has not specified if its a 2 MP or any other. You do get a triple LED flash on the back which might be useful in low-lighting conditions. The front side has an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The camera interface has some modes like Ai Cam, Beauty, Bokeh, AR Shot, Panorama, and Video that records up to 1080p at 30 fps. No slow-motion video and other features like wide-angle mode, macro mode found in the camera.

We took some shows to see the camera performance, and it looks like the camera quality is average, the 13 MP camera is just okay for the price, nothing great in it. You can find better cameras in this price range. The selfie camera seems good for the price, however, the overall camera package is just average, take a look at the shots.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Camera Samples

Battery Life

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus has a whopping 6,000 mAh battery which disrupts the competition, no other smartphone can compete with the Infinix Smart 4 Plus when it comes to the battery as far as the segment goes.

There’s no doubt that the battery performs better than expected, you can run the phone as much as 2 days straight, thanks to the power-efficient CPU and the HD+ display that doesn’t put a load on the battery.

With a big battery, you are less likely to use the charger, sadly the charger provided in the box is a standard 10W (5V, 2A) which is slower. Charging the phone that has a 6,000 mAh battery takes a long time, you would end up waiting for hours to restore the battery power to 100%.

Verdict

The Infinix Smart 4 Plus impressed us with its large display and a cutting edge battery performance at a price of Rs 7,999. The 6,000 mAh battery disrupts the competition as no other smartphone in this price range currently offers a huge battery capacity. The smartphone seems better for those of you who want a larger screen phone with long-lasting battery life, it surely gives you a good multimedia experience at a low cost.

If we look at the other areas, you get dual cameras that perform average, cluttered UI with bloatware, and a standard 10W charger for a big 6,000 mAh battery. To put the icing on the cake, you don’t get a USB Type-C port, but a regular micro USB which is obsolete nowadays. If you want higher performance, better GPU, and more reliable cameras, do check other options in this range, the realme Narzo 10A is also a good pick at Rs 8,999.