Samsung Galaxy F41 to come with 64 MP triple-camera setup

Samsung is all set to launch its all-new Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone in the Indian market on 8th October, it’s first in the Galaxy F-series. Ahead of the launch, Flipkart has been teasing some features of the phone.

The Galaxy F41’s landing page on Flipkart confirms that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup on the back and will have a 64-megapixel sensor as a primary one, along with support for the Single Take feature.

The smartphone is also confirmed to come with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with slim bezels. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security and the device will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery.

As per the previous leaks, the device is expected to come powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 chipset, along with up to 6 GB of RAM. It will come running the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

It is said that the phone could be a rebranded variant of the Samsung Galaxy M31. As noted earlier, the Samsung Galaxy F41 is set to launch on 8th October in India. The phone could be priced between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000.

