Motorola Moto E7 Plus Review

A few days back Motorola launched the Moto E7 Plus in India and its the latest mid-range device from the company. The device comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on the front. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset which is further coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage.

The Moto E7 Plus packs a massive 5000 mAh battery and along with that, it comes with support for 10W charging. The device is available in two color options and we got the Misty blue variant to play around with. Motorola has priced it at Rs.9499 and users can purchase it from Flipkart. Is the Moto E7 Plus worth your money? Let’s find out.

Moto E7 Plus Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio

6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 GPU: Adreno 610

Adreno 610 RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x

4 GB LPDDR4x ROM: 64 GB internal; expandable support using microSD card

64 GB internal; expandable support using microSD card Rear Camera: 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Rear-Mounted Fingerprint sensor, Water-repellent (P2i coating)

Rear-Mounted Fingerprint sensor, Water-repellent (P2i coating) Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g /n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g /n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and micro USB port Colors: Misty Blue and Twilight Orange

Misty Blue and Twilight Orange Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W charging

Design, Display, & Build

Talking about the design, the Moto E7 Plus comes with a completely plastic body and weighs 201 grams. The device doesn’t attract many fingerprints as it comes with a matte finished back panel and you can easily use it without a case. There are two color options – Mystic Blue and Twilight Orange and both the colors come with a dual-tone gradient finish.

The Moto E7 Plus feels a bit heavy when you hold it in your hands for the first time but slowly you get used to it. There is a square camera module on the back which makes the Moto E7 Plus look pretty good and just below that you get a fingerprint scanner with the Motorola logo on the top. The fingerprint sensor works well and unlocks your device within a second.

The device also features a 3.5mm audio jack on the top and along with that, you get a Hybrid SIM Card slot on the left. We would have loved to see a triple card slot on this one as mostly all the rivals are offering the same but you can’t complain much when the device is priced under Rs.10,000. Apart from this, the device comes with a dedicated Google Assistant key and we also have the volume controls and power button on the left. Since the Google Assistant key and the Power button are on the same side you’ll often find yourself pressing the Assistant key when you want to unlock your phone and it will take time before you get used to it.

The speaker grill is on the bottom and the audio output from the device is really good. Sadly, the device doesn’t have a USB Type-C port and you have to manage with a Micro USB Port at the bottom.

Moving on to the Display, the Motorola E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD TFT Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It offers a 86% screen to body ratio and has a huge chin in the bottom. The bezels are quite thick and you get a dewdrop notch on the front.

Even though it’s an HD+ Display the color reproduction and viewing angles are quite good. We had a good experience watching videos on this one and the audio output just made it better. However, sometimes it gets difficult to read text or use the smartphone in direct sunlight as the brightness levels aren’t that good. As this is an HD+ Display, you can only play videos up to 720p however it comes with Widevine L1 certification which is good to see.

Overall, the Display on the Motorola E7 Plus is good for its price and gets the job done well.

User Interface and Software

Motorola Moto E7 Plus runs on Android 10 and offers a near-stock Android experience. Now, this can be one of the strongest selling points for this smartphone because there are a lot of people who love Stock Android but there aren’t many smartphones in this price range who offer the same.

The device doesn’t come with any bloatware and the only pre-installed Apps you get are from Google and the Motorola App that allows users to customize their smartphone. The Moto App that comes pre-installed with the smartphone allows users to change their font and icons. In addition to this, it also allows users to manage Gesture Controls and do much more. Swiping left from the Home Screen takes you to the Google Discover page which shows you the latest news based on your interests.

We didn’t face any issues with Android 10 on Moto E7 Plus and the overall experience smooth and lag-free. There are no app crashes or bugs and the stock android feels good to use.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Motorola Moto E7 Plus is powered by an 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC which is further coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU and 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with 64 GB of Internal Storage which is further expandable to 512 GB via MicroSD Card. Snapdragon 460 is a chipset that came out early this year and we’ve seen it in smartphones like OPPO A53, Vivo Y20, and more.

The overall performance on the Motorola Moto E7 Plus was decent. It handles day to day tasks easily and it’s good enough for playing games like 8 Ball Pool, Candy Crush Saga, and the latest trendsetter Among Us. We tried playing Among Us and 8 Ball Pool on this one and we didn’t face any heating issues or lags. The smartphone doesn’t have a Gyroscope sensor so you won’t be able to play any games which use that.

If you are looking for a smartphone for heavy usage we would suggest you go for a smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 720G, 730G, or the Snapdragon 855 and has a better GPU.

When it comes to the connectivity options, the Motorola Moto E7 Plus comes with support for Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g /n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS + GLONASS. A lot of smartphones in this price range often face connection drop issues however that wasn’t the case with the Moto E7 Plus because we didn’t face any issues when we were connected with our WiFi network even after a long period of time. The connection speeds were good and there were no issues while downloading and uploading the files.

Talking about the Benchmarks, we tried running PCMark, 3DMark, Geekbench, and Androbench on the Moto E7 Plus and the device managed to get the following scores.

Geekbench: 254 Single-Core, 1269 Multi-Core

254 Single-Core, 1269 Multi-Core 3DMark – The Gamer’s Benchmark : 854 on Sling Shot Extreme- Open Gl ES 3.1, 803 on Sling Shot Extreme- Vulkan

: 854 on Sling Shot Extreme- Open Gl ES 3.1, 803 on Sling Shot Extreme- Vulkan PCMark : 5775 Work 2.0 Performance Score

: 5775 Work 2.0 Performance Score Androbench Storage Benchmark: 313MB/s Maximum Read Speed, 183 MB/s Maximum Write Speed

You can have a look at the images below for the detailed benchmark scores.

Cameras

Moto E7 Plus comes with a dual-camera setup at the back which consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture that takes care of your selfies and video calls.

The camera on this device is impressive. The color reproduction in the photos we clicked was amazing. In addition to this, the bokeh makes the pictures look super cool. It also comes with a dedicated night mode but the shots we took in the night were average and we can’t complain much because of its price segment. The selfie camera also does a good job and there are no issues with edge detection when using the Portrait selfie mode.

The camera app also includes a Manual Mode which gives you full control of your camera settings. Have a look at the Camera Samples below to get an idea of the Camera performance on Motorola Moto E7 Plus.

Battery Life

Moto E7 Plus packs a massive 5000 mAh battery but it only comes with support for 10W charging. It takes approximately 2.5 to 3 hours to charge the device fully and once it gets charged you can easily get a battery life up to 2 days depending on how you use the phone.

Even if you are a heavy user the battery is good enough to last for a complete day. You can watch movies, play games but still at the end of the day you’ll have 15-20% of battery life remaining on the device. We would have loved to see USB Type-C and fast charging support on this one because the rival companies are offering up to 18W fast charging in the same price range.

Overall the battery life is great but the charging speed is a letdown. If you are someone who leaves their phone at charging in the night then this won’t be an issue for you.

Verdict

Motorola has brought another midrange device, however, now at a better price. The Motorola Moto E7 Plus’s long battery life, Stock Android experience, 48 MP Camera, and the Snapdragon 460 chipset make it sound a worthy opponent for its price. The device is a complete package that comes with a few minor cons like no USB Type-C, No fast charging support, and no triple SIM Card slot but this won’t be an issue for a majority of users buying this device. Overall, if you are looking for a smartphone under Rs.10,000 that gets the job done and also offers a near-stock Android experience then the Motorola Moto E7 Plus is a perfect choice for you.

Strength

Snapdragon 460 SoC

Stock Android perks

Reliable battery life (5,000 mAh)

48 MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture

Weakness