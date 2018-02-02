InFocus A2 with Android 7.0 Nougat and 4G VoLTE support launched in India
Back in December last year, US-based smartphone brand InFocus launched the InFocus Vision 3 smartphone in India with a price tag of Rs. 6999. Now, the company has further expanded its product portfolio in India by launching the InFocus A2 smartphone.
The InFocus A2 is an entry-level smartphone which is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. At the front, there’s a 5-inch HD display that’s covered with 2.5D curved glass atop.
Below, the display, there are capacitive navigation keys, and, above it is a earpiece and a 5 MP camera. Moving on to the back, there’s a 5 MP primary camera located at the center, and, below it is the LED flash. There’s also the InFocus moniker at the back below the rear camera.
Having said that, the InFocus A2 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, has 16 GB of storage on-board. Moreover, the InFocus A2 comes in two colors – Champagne Gold and Black – and, ships with a 2400 mAh battery which keeps the package up and running.
InFocus A2 Specifications
- CPU: 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Colors: Champagne Gold, Black
- Battery: 2400 mAh
InFocus A2 Price in India and Availability
- Price: Rs. 5199
- Availability: Available through offline stores across the country
InFocus A2 Launch Offers
- Rs. 300 SuperCash on MobiKwik
- Up to 30 GB additional 4G data on Reliance Jio
