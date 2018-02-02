Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 start receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor said that it would start rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for its smartphones soon. Well, as promised, the company has now started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for two smartphones – Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update has started rolling out to Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9. The update is being rolled out over the air, however, currently, it’s only being rolled out in the U.K. That said, this Oreo update comes with EMUI 8.0 layered atop.

EMUI 8.0 brings in features like Real Time Object and Scene Recognition, Smart Tips, and more. That said, as this an Oreo update, the Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 will also get features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots, Notification Snoozing, Autofill Framework, and more.

Well, while Android Oreo based EMUI 8.0 update has started rolling out to Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9, smartphones like the Honor 9 Lite and Honor View10 run this software out of the box.

Do you own any Honor smartphone? Which version of Android is it running?