Lightweight Google Assistant Go app now available on Play Store

After announcing Android Go back in May last year at its I/O Developer Conference, Google announced the Android Oreo (Go Edition) in December. The Android Oreo (Go Edition) is developed specially for entry-level devices and comes with special Google apps. One of them is the Google Assistant Go, which is now available on Play Store.

The Google Assistant Go app that is now available on the Play Store is a lightweight version of the Google Assistant which is available on smartphones that run non-Go version of Android. The Google Assistant Go is a part of Google’s special lightweight suite of apps which includes Google Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go and Files Go.

Well, even though Google Assistant Go is a lightweight version of Google Assistant, it does let users perform different actions like making phone calls, sending text messages, playing music, getting queries answered, and more, by giving voice commands. However, some of the functions that are available in the regular Google Assistant app is unavailable in Google Assistant Go.

That said, the Google Assistant Go app, apart from English, also supports French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, and Thai languages. The Android Oreo (Go Edition) powered smartphones are yet to be available in the market, hence, you won’t be able to give this app a try.

Download Link: Google Assistant Go