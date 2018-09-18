iVOOMi’s sub-brand launches its first smartphone, Innelo 1, in India with 5.86-inch notched display and Dual 4G VoLTE

Chinese smartphone brand iVOOMi launched the i2 Lite in India back in early July this year carrying a price tag of ₹6499. And now, iVOOMi’s sub-brand Innelo has made its debut in India by launching its first smartphone in the country that’s called Innelo 1.

The Innelo 1 is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6737H quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. It runs Smart ME OS 3.0 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Innelo 1 sports a 5.86-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution 1520 x 720 pixels. However, even with a 19:9 notched display, the chin on the Innelo 1 looks quite a big to our liking.

That said, for photography, the Innelo 1 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The rear camera comes with a 5P lens, whereas the front camera comes with a 4P lens. And, what’s interesting to see here is both the front and rear cameras support Portrait Mode that let you capture photos with blurred background.

On the storage front, the Innelo 1 has 16 GB of storage on-board, but, you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The Innelo 1 also supports Dual 4G VoLTE which means you can enjoy VoLTE services on both the SIM slots.

The Innelo 1 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security and ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Innelo 1 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6737H quad-core processor

1.3 GHz MediaTek MTK6737H quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Smart ME OS 3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Smart ME OS 3.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display with 290 ppi pixel density

5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display with 290 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP with 5P Lens, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty and Soft Flash

13 MP with 5P Lens, Portrait Mode, Face Beauty and Soft Flash Front Camera: 5 MP with 1.4 µm pixel size, 4P Lens, Portrait Mode and Beauty Mode

5 MP with 1.4 µm pixel size, 4P Lens, Portrait Mode and Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Midnight Black, Platinum Gold

Midnight Black, Platinum Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Innelo 1 Price in India and Availability