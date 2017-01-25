Instagram Live Stories now rolling out globally

The trend of broadcasting Live video has been picking up quite well, and, social media companies are not leaving any stone un-turned to leverage this opportunity. Instagram, which announced its own version of live video, called Live Stories, last year, is now rolling out this feature globally.

The Live Stories feature was announced last year and was first availed to the users in the US, however, this Facebook owned company is now rolling out this feature to a much larger set of its users.

This feature is similar to the one on Facebook, but, unlike Facebook’s Live videos which are saved automatically, Instagram’s Live Stories disappear as soon as the broadcast is stopped by the user.

To start broadcasting a live video, you only have to swipe from the left to the right on your Instagram home screen and choose the Start Live Video option. Once you do so, your followers will be notified. You can also switch between front and rear camera during Live broadcast.

“Today we’re excited to share that live video on Instagram Stories — a new way to connect with your friends and followers right now — will be rolling out to our entire global community over the next week. From real-time makeup tutorials to live DJ sets, it’s been exciting to watch as the community shares new sides of their lives.” said Instagram in a blog post.

Also, if you are interested in watching the Live Stories of other users, you can find them in the ‘Top Live’ section in Explore. This feature is being rolled out to users across all the platforms globally. If you can’t see it yet, try updating the app to the latest version.

Download Link: Android | Windows | iOS