Instagram now lets you reshare Stories that you are mentioned in

Last month, Facebook-owned Instagram rolled out a new feature that lets users share Instagram feed posts directly to their Stories as stickers. Well now, Instagram has announced a new feature that lets you reshare Stories that you are mentioned in.

Instagram has announced a new feature called ‘@mention sharing’. With this feature, whenever someone mentions you in their Story, you will be able to reshare the photo/video in their Story as a sticker in your Story. The way this works is that whenever someone mentions you in their Story, you will receive a notification in DM in a thread with that person saying you have been mentioned in that person’s Story.

The DM message will also have an option that says “Add This to Your Story”. Tapping on that will let you reshare the photo/video in that Story as a sticker in your Story. You can then edit the sticker by adding text and more stickers. Besides, you can also scale and rotate the sticker to your liking.

That said, once you have reshared that Story as a sticker in your Story, your followers will see original poster’s name and will also be able to tap on it to check out the profile. That being said, you can only reshare the Stories of those accounts that are public.

This new feature is available for both Android and iOS users as a part of Instagram update version 48.

Download Link: Instagram for Android | Instagram for iOS