Instagram Stories now has over 200 Million daily active users, gets new features like Selfie Stickers and more

Instagram Stories, which is a copy of Snapchat Stories, has reached a new milestone. The company has announced that Instagram Stories is now being used by over 200 Million users daily. Apart from making this announcement, Instagram has also announced some new features like Selfie Stickers, Pinning and more.

Starting with Selfie Stickers, as the name suggests, users can now turn their selfies into a sticker. Whenever you capture a photo/video, you will see a smiley face. Just tap on that smiley face and you will see a new sticker along with a camera icon that will let you take a mini-selfie. You can also apply different frame styles like fade or circle. Moreover, you can also pin this selfie sticker to a specific spot in your video. To pin a sticker to the video, just tap and hold it and then move it over any object. Once you have moved it over an object, just tap on Pin to confirm.

Instagram has also added more Geo Stickers to the app, and, the cities for which the Geo Stickers are added are Chicago, London, Madrid and Tokyo. All of these geo stickers are created by local community members.

Apart from that, Instagram is also rolling out shortcuts for your favorite stickers. To see your recently used stickers, just swipe right after you tap the smiley face. Moreover, Instagram now also shows a countdown timer when you are recording a video in Hands-Free Mode. To see the timer, just tap and hold the record button.

These features are rolling out to Instagram version 10.16.1 for Android and 10.16 for iOS. If you don’t see them yet, update your Instagram app by heading to the links given below.

Download Link: Instagram for Android | Instagram for iOS