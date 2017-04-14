OnePlus

OnePlus 5 surfaces in China; Dual rear camera setup in tow

By Jonathan Pereira
While the OnePlus 3T had widespread popularity for being a flagship killer, the company is already gearing up with the successor.

According to sources, the next generation OnePlus flagship was spotted at certification in China bearing model number OnePlus A5000. Interestingly, the company is said to be naming the handset as the OnePlus 5 and would be skipping the OnePlus 4 due to the Chinese traditions which associate ill luck with the number 4.

Interestingly, the listing reveals that the OnePlus 5 would flaunt a massive 5.5 inch display with Quad HD resolution. OnePlus is also expected to employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with a copious 8 GB of RAM on-board. While there is still no clarity, sources reveal that the smartphone would flaunt a dual rear camera setup.

2 Comments on "OnePlus 5 surfaces in China; Dual rear camera setup in tow"

Rahul Kashyap

i think it’s gonna be the most expensive smartphone from OnePlus may be @50k.

42 minutes 26 seconds ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

Dual cameras and 2k display!! that’s a most needed improvements!!

1 hour 42 minutes ago
