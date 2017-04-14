Leaked images of Xiaomi Mi 6 show off dual camera setup at the back

The unveiling of Xiaomi Mi 6 is just five days away, and still, the device keeps leaking on the Internet. We already have a pretty fair idea of what to expect from the Mi 6 in terms of specifications, however, thanks to a couple of leaked images, we now know what to expect from the Mi 6 when it comes to design.

Starting with the back first, you can clearly see the dual camera setup at the top left side of the device. The cameras are also accompanied by dual-LED flash. Benchmark listings have shown 12 MP camera at the back, hence, we assume that both these cameras are having a 12 MP image sensor.

Moving on to the front, you can see the home button which is said to have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner underneath. At the right side is the volume rocker and power button, and, at the top is the IR Blaster which means you can use the Mi 6 as a remote control as well.

What’s more interesting is the fact that Xiaomi has ditched the 3.5 mm audio jack on the Mi 6. Well, at least that’s what the leaked images suggest. While the top of the device has an IR Blaster, the bottom has the USB Type-C port which is flanked by two grilles, one of which houses the speaker whereas the other houses the primary microphone.

According to the past benchmark listings, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC which is said to be paired with 4 GB and 6 GB RAM. Other rumored specs include 5.1-inch Full-HD display, Android 7.1.1. Nougat, 64/128 GB internal storage, 12 MP cameras at the back and 8 MP camera on the front.

The unveiling is still five days away, hence, expect more leaks to surface online which would reveal more details of the Mi 6.

