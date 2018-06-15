Instagram will no longer notify people when you take a screenshot of their Story

Back in February this year, Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram copied a feature from Snapchat that notified users when someone took a screenshot of their Story. Well, the feature wasn’t rolled out to all the users as it was being tested with a small number of users. However, users had mixed reactions to this as some appreciated Instagram for introducing a feature like this, and some disliked it. Well, if you are the one who disliked this feature, we have some good news for you. Instagram has confirmed that it will no longer notify people when you take a screenshot of their Story.

Talking to BuzzFeed News, Instagram has confirmed that it has “officially ended this test” and it will no longer notify users when someone takes a screenshot of their Story. For those unaware, the way this feature worked is whenever a person took a screenshot of someone’s Story, he/she was shown a warning message that read ““Next time you take a screenshot or screen recording, the person who posted the story will be able to see“. And, the second time he took a screenshot, the person who posted that Story was notified.

On the other end, the person who posted the Story would see a Sun-like symbol (refer image above) right next to the person’s name who took a screenshot of the Story or screen-recorded it. This was visible in the Story Views section.

Well, even though Instagram was testing this feature to prevent people from taking a screenshot of Stories, there were (and still are) many ways through which people could save the Stories of others without even the person who posted that Story ever knowing about it.

That said, even if Instagram has now stopped testing this feature and has said that it will no longer notify people when someone takes a screenshot of their Stories, it still notifies people when a screenshot of disappearing messages in Direct is taken.