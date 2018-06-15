Latest update brings VoLTE support for ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1

Back in April, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is a budget smartphone that comes packed with some impressive hardware for the price. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and has already received an update after its launch. And now, ASUS is rolling out another update that brings VoLTE support to this smartphone.

The latest FOTA (firmware over-the-air) update for ZenFone Max Pro M1 brings VoLTE support for Vodafone, Airtel and Idea. However, in addition to bringing VoLTE support, the update also brings in Google’s Android security patch for the month of May, as well as some improvements to the fingerprint scanner and front camera.

The update is rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the users within a week. However, if you don’t get update notification on your device, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System update menu.

For those unaware, the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 boasts metal construction and sports a 6-inch display having aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 3, 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 and 6 GB RAM variants come with 64 GB of internal storage. However, ASUS is currently only selling the 3 and 4 GB RAM variants and there’s no word on when exactly will the 6 GB RAM variant go on sale in India.

Having said that, the 3 and 4 GB RAM variants come with 13 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. But, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 16 MP + 5 MP cameras at the back along with 16 MP camera on the front. Other specifications remain the same across all three models.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant

Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)

8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant) Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, dual nano SIM, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,000 mAh

The 3, 4 and 6 GB RAM variants are priced at ₹10,999, ₹12,999 and ₹14,999 respectively and are sold exclusively through Flipkart (except the 6 GB RAM variant which is yet to go on sale). Do check out our ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 review if you are planning to buy one.