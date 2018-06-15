How to use Navigation Gestures on Honor 10?

Every manufacturer is currently trying to have the best screen to body ratio. That’s the reason we’re seeing 18:9 and 19:9 displays. But, increasing screen to body ratio would lead to shifting of capacitive buttons on the screen. But, various companies seem to have figured out their own gesture solution for this, once Apple did that. Even, Honor 10 would offer you two different types of navigation gestures. Let’s see them one by one.

Off-screen navigation button

You can get complete usage of your screen if you turn this on. It would be a learning curve, but once you get used to it, you’ll have fun. This would make use of the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to navigate on your device. You can turn this on by following these steps: Go to Settings➝System➝System Navigation➝Off-screen navigation button. If you want to learn about how to navigate using that, just click on Details and it would show you various gestures there.

Touch the home button: It would take you back to the previous screen.

Touch and hold the home button: It would take you back to the home screen.

Slide left or right on the home button: It would show you the recent apps screen.

Swipe up from the bottom part of the screen: It would open Google Assistant.

On-screen navigation key

Honor 10 also offers the navigation gestures like the Android P. Go ahead and enable this by performing these steps: Go to Settings➝System➝System Navigation➝On-screen navigation button. You can click on Settings there if you want to learn more about navigating through that key. Unlike the off-screen navigation button, the quick switch feature does work here.

Touch the navigation key: It would take you back to the previous screen.

Touch and hold the navigation key: It would take you back to the home screen.

Slide left or right on the navigation key: It would show you the recent apps screen.

Swipe up from the bottom part of the screen: It would open Google Assistant.

This is just similar to what the off-screen button does, but as I said this earlier it also allows for quick switch when you double slide on the navigation key.

So, this is how the navigation gestures on Honor 10 can be used for getting the complete experience of that screen on Honor 10.

