Xiaomi expands its portfolio of ecosystem products in India with the launch of Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Band 2 Charge Cable and more

Exactly a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y2 smartphone in India alongside announcing the MIUI 10 Global ROM. Now today, Xiaomi has launched a couple of new products in India to expand its portfolio of ecosystem products in the country.

Xiaomi has launched a total of four new products in India today – the Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Band 2 Charge Cable, Mi I Love Mi T-shirt and Mi Travel U-shaped Pillow. The Mi Rollerball Pen comes in an aluminium body and does look premium. The Mi Band 2 Charge Cable, as the name suggests, is a charging cable that can be used to charge both the Mi Band 2 as well as the Mi Band HRX Edition.

The Mi Travel U-shaped Pillow is ideal to take along while traveling. It’s in U shape and is made with cotton and natural latex. It comes in two colors – Grey and Beige. Lastly, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi I Love Mi T-Shirt which is made out of soft, blended fabric. It comes in three colors – Grey, Black and White.

Price in India and Availability