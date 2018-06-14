Xiaomi

Xiaomi expands its portfolio of ecosystem products in India with the launch of Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Band 2 Charge Cable and more

By Sagar Bakre
Exactly a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y2 smartphone in India alongside announcing the MIUI 10 Global ROM. Now today, Xiaomi has launched a couple of new products in India to expand its portfolio of ecosystem products in the country.

mi-rollerball-pen-mi-charge-2-cable
Mi Rollerball Pen (left), Mi Band 2 Charge Cable (right)

Xiaomi has launched a total of four new products in India today – the Mi Rollerball Pen, Mi Band 2 Charge Cable, Mi I Love Mi T-shirt and Mi Travel U-shaped Pillow. The Mi Rollerball Pen comes in an aluminium body and does look premium. The Mi Band 2 Charge Cable, as the name suggests, is a charging cable that can be used to charge both the Mi Band 2 as well as the Mi Band HRX Edition.

mi-i-love-t-shirt-mi-u-shaped-pillow
Mi I Love Mi T-Shirt (left), Mi Travel U-shaped Pillow (right)

The Mi Travel U-shaped Pillow is ideal to take along while traveling. It’s in U shape and is made with cotton and natural latex. It comes in two colors – Grey and Beige. Lastly, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi I Love Mi T-Shirt which is made out of soft, blended fabric. It comes in three colors – Grey, Black and White.

Price in India and Availability

  • Price of Mi Rollerball Pen: ₹179
  • Mi Band 2 Charge Cable: ₹129
  • Mi Travel U-shaped Pillow: ₹999
  • Mi I Love Mi T-Shirt: ₹399
  • Availability: Goes on sale in India starting midnight today on Mi.com

