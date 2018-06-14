Vivo has joined the dual cameras league starting from its Vivo V9. The Vivo X21 is another dual camera smartphone that takes bokeh-style shots just like V9. It houses a 12 MP + 5 MP dual cameras on the rear side and a 12 MP selfie camera on the front. These cameras support AI capabilities like bokeh mode, AI Beauty, and AR Stickers for an amazing camera experience. We took some shots from the Vivo X21 cameras to see how it performs.

Vivo X21 Camera Specifications

Camera: Dual Cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8, 1/2.5″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4

Dual Cameras (12 MP + 5 MP), 12 MP f/1.8, 1/2.5″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.4 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Rear Flash: Single LED

Single LED Features: Face Beauty, AR Stickers, Lighting Effects, Group selfie, Portrait Bokeh, Doc, Live Photo, Watermark (model and time), Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot

Face Beauty, AR Stickers, Lighting Effects, Group selfie, Portrait Bokeh, Doc, Live Photo, Watermark (model and time), Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot Video Recording: Up to 4K video @30fps

Up to 4K video @30fps Front Camera: 12 MP, f/2.0

12 MP, f/2.0 Video Recording: Up to 1080p videos @30fps

Up to 1080p videos @30fps Front Flash: Screen Flash

Speaking of the camera details, the rear side offers dual cameras of 12 MP f/1.8, 1/2.5″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF and a 5 MP f/2.4 with no Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. This segment has already phones with OIS capable cameras like the OnePlus 6. The dual cameras can shoot up to 4K videos that take about 300 MB space for a 1-minute 4K video.

Snapped a shot in the daylight in Bokeh mode and it really impressed us. The result is stunning, it’s way better than the portrait took on OnePlus 6, thanks to the AI Beauty and accurate edge detection. Also to add is that the portrait shots have the ability to adjust the bokeh amount using the slider, lowest aperture gives you bokeh.

Other photos seem to be great, the camera has performed better than expected. The colors and details are preserved, appear very balanced, not too saturated nor too dull. The low-light shots are good as well and even managed to capture details, however, they are far from the Honor 10 low-light shots.

The front side snapper has a 12 MP sensor cling to the notch without an LED flash, rather uses a screen flash like Apple iPhones. Selfies turn out to be good, sometimes overexposed. You also have the AR stickers that can be a bit of fun.

Take a look at the Vivo X21 camera samples below.

Vivo X21 Camera Samples

I would say, the Vivo X21 has a pretty good camera package overall in the segment. Although it’s far from the high-end camera and misses out on a few spots like the 4K video at 60fps and OIS, it does have a good stand against the dual-camera phones at least for AI photos and portraits as well as beauty-level selfies.

Stay tuned for the full review of the Vivo X21.