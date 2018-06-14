OPPO Find X full specs leak online ahead of June 19 launch

We have been hearing about the OPPO Find X since the past few days. The OPPO Find X is going to be a flagship smartphone which is slated to launch next week on June 19 at an event in Paris, France. And, just ahead of its launch, full specs of the OPPO Find X have leaked online.

Specifications of the OPPO Find X have been leaked on Twitter by budding leakster Ishan Agarwal who claims to have received the information from a “very trusted source”. According to Ishan, the OPPO Find X will sport a 6.4-inch display that will boast a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. However, it’s currently unclear whether the Find X will come with a notch or not.

For photography, the Find X will sport dual camera setup at the back which will be a combination of one 20 MP and one 16 MP shooter. It is also said to feature OPPO’s 5x optical zoom technology which was announced back in February 2017 during the Mobile World Congress tech show. That said, the Find X will also come with a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Being a flagship smartphone, the OPPO Find X will come with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be paired with 8 GB of RAM. It will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box which will be layered with ColorOS 5.1 atop.

On the storage front, the OPPO Find X will come with 128 GB of internal storage, and, powering the entire package will be a 3730 mAh battery which might come with support for VOOC Fast Charging.

OPPO Find X Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED curved display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution

6.4-inch Super AMOLED curved display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution Rear Camera: 20 MP + 16 MP with 5x Optical Zoom with LED flash

20 MP + 16 MP with 5x Optical Zoom with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB OTG, USB Type-C Colors: Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue

Bordeaux Red, Glacier Blue Battery: 3730 mAh with VOOC Fast Charging

Needless to say, this information doesn’t come directly from OPPO, hence, take it with a pinch of salt. We should hear more about the Find X before it goes official next week on June 19.

Source