With Dussehra just around the corner, Instamart has rolled out blockbuster discounts on kitchen appliances, grooming gadgets, and lifestyle essentials in its Quick India Movement sale. Instamart introduced its first annual mega festive sale, the Quick India Movement 2025 sale, starting from 19th September 2025 to 28th September 2025 on the Instamart app.

From Philips Air Fryers to Noise smartwatches, the sale offers are from 50% to 90% off as part of the festive shopping bonanza. The sale also unlocked GST savings early, marking it as part of the nation’s ongoing Bachat Utsav celebrations.

Instamart is running exclusive Golden Hour Deals between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM daily, where high-demand gadgets see additional price drops. Instamart’s festive lineup makes it easier to upgrade homes for Ayudha Puja and Dussehra.

The gadgets and appliances with offers include:

Philips Air Fryer: ₹2,699 (55% off)

₹2,699 (55% off) Lifelong Mixer Grinder : ₹999 (70% off)

: ₹999 (70% off) Pigeon Induction Cooktop: ₹1,199 (60% off)

₹1,199 (60% off) boAt Airdopes 141 Gen 2: ₹799 (80% off)

₹799 (80% off) Realme Buds Air 7: ₹2,699 (45% off)

₹2,699 (45% off) boAt Stone Beam BT Speaker: ₹899 (82% off)

₹899 (82% off) Noise Icon 2 Smartwatch (Jet Black): ₹999 (83% off)

₹999 (83% off) boAt 110 Bluetooth Speaker: ₹599 (75% off)

According to Instamart, the Quick India Movement sale began with a strong consumer response on Day 1. Categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home essentials, and entertainment products saw heavy demand. Earbuds in particular recorded a sharp rise, with orders jumping nearly 30 times within the first two hours.

In the home and appliances segment, mixers, air fryers, gas stoves, tawas, and cookware were among the most frequently purchased items, pointing toward planned festive shopping ahead of Dussehra. Bedsheets, yoga mats, compact speakers, and even playful items like musical figurines and pretend kits also found traction, highlighting a growing interest in both practical and lifestyle-oriented buys.