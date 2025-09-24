Samsung India has expanded its tablet portfolio with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, the successor to the Galaxy Tab A9 that arrived back in 2023. Positioned as a budget-friendly yet performance-oriented device, the Galaxy Tab A11 aims to strike a balance between entertainment, productivity, and on-the-go usage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, available in Gray and Silver color options, sports an 8.7-inch WQXGA+ TFT LCD display (800 x 1,340 pixels) with a 90 Hz refresh rate, offering an upgrade over its predecessor for a better viewing and scrolling experience. Audio is powered by dual speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience.

The tablet is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC featuring two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz. Graphics are handled by the ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. You get a total of two RAM + Storage variants in Wi-Fi and 5G options: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, both expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card. You get a 5,100 mAh battery with support for 15W adaptive fast charging via USB Type-C.

It runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s OneUI 7 interface along with Samsung’s ecosystem support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3 LE, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS, USB Type-C 2.0, and 5G connectivity. For cameras, it includes an 8 MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5 MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is priced at ₹12,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage, Wi-Fi), ₹15,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G), ₹17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi), and ₹20,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G). The tablet is now available on Amazon.in, Samsung’s official online store, and major offline retailers across India.

