Intex ELYT-e1 with 5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 6999

By Jonathan Pereira
Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, Intex has now launched the Intex ELYT-e1 with a competitive pricing.

Intex Mobiles has announced the launch of the Intex ELYT-e1, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the quad core Snapdragon 410 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Intex ELYT-e1 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2200 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Intex ELYT-e1 specs:

  • 5.0 inch display
  • 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
  • 1.2 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB internal memory
  • 8 MP primary camera
  • 8 MP front facing camera
  • Android v6.0 Marshmallow
  • Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
  • 2200 mAh battery

Intex ELYT-e1 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 6999. The phone will be available at all Intex retail stores.

Ajay Thakur

There are better options out there at this price range.

1 hour 22 minutes ago
Eub Tani

Battery power is to low… :(

1 hour 28 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Intex always try to launch pjone with low budget

1 hour 59 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap

can’t beat redmi 3s

2 hours 2 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

Redmi 3S is still better than this phone!!

2 hours 35 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

Another 4G VoLTE offering from Intex!

3 hours 3 minutes ago
