Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, Intex has now launched the Intex ELYT-e1 with a competitive pricing.

Intex Mobiles has announced the launch of the Intex ELYT-e1, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the quad core Snapdragon 410 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Intex ELYT-e1 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2200 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Intex ELYT-e1 specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.2 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2200 mAh battery

Intex ELYT-e1 Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 6999. The phone will be available at all Intex retail stores.