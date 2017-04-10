Intex ELYT-e1 with 5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 6999
Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, Intex has now launched the Intex ELYT-e1 with a competitive pricing.
Intex Mobiles has announced the launch of the Intex ELYT-e1, which is the company’s latest ultra-affordable 4G smartphone with a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the quad core Snapdragon 410 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.
The Intex ELYT-e1 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2200 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.
Intex ELYT-e1 specs:
- 5.0 inch display
- 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- 1.2 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB internal memory
- 8 MP primary camera
- 8 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
- 2200 mAh battery
Intex ELYT-e1 Price and Availability:
The handset priced at Rs. 6999. The phone will be available at all Intex retail stores.
Leave a Reply
6 Comments on "Intex ELYT-e1 with 5 inch HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 6999"
There are better options out there at this price range.
Battery power is to low… :(
Intex always try to launch pjone with low budget
can’t beat redmi 3s
Redmi 3S is still better than this phone!!
Another 4G VoLTE offering from Intex!