Unknown OPPO smartphone appears on GFXBench with 20 MP front camera and 4 GB RAM

OPPO launched the F3 Plus in five markets including India last month. The F3 Plus has been marketed as the “Selfie Expert” and it comes with a 16 MP camera on the front. Well, it seems OPPO is working on yet another Selfie Expert, and, that device has made an appearance on GFXBench along with its specifications.

This unknown OPPO smartphone has been listed on GFXBench as OPPO R6051. It’s powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.2 GHz and is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The device also has Adreno 510 GPU under the hood to handle graphically intensive tasks. Well, this is said to be the Qualcomm’s yet to be announced Snapdragon 660 SoC, however, we can’t say anything firmly at the moment.

Moving on, the biggest highlight of this device is the 20 MP camera at the front. For regular shots, the device has a 16 MP camera at the back. Well, while most of the smartphones now let you record videos in 4K resolution, you can only record videos in Full-HD resolution with the cameras on this smartphone.

Furthermore, the device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display. It also has 64 GB of internal storage, however, you should expect a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion. While this GFXBench listing reveals pretty much all the specs of this device, there’s no information about its battery.

Also, this OPPO smartphone is said to be the R11, but, we will have to wait until more information surfaces online.

